US Army National Guard Troops To Train Ukrainian Forces In Germany - Statement

Published July 18, 2022

The US Army National Guard announced on Monday that 140 National Guardsmen from the state of New York are deploying to Germany to help train Ukrainian troops

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The US Army National Guard announced on Monday that 140 National Guardsmen from the state of New York are deploying to Germany to help train Ukrainian troops.

"One hundred and forty New York Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team said farewell to their families July 15 and left on a mission to Germany to help train Ukrainian military personnel," the US Army National Guard said in a press release.

The soldiers being deployed to Germany will replace the 160 Florida National Guard troops who had been training Ukrainian troops inside Ukraine but subsequently relocated to Germany following Russia's special military operation in the country.

The release did not detail the kind of training Ukrainian forces will receive from the New York Army National Guard. However, the New York has trained at Fort Bliss, Texas, before deploying in full to Germany by September.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces. In response, the United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and supplied offensive and defensive weapons to Ukraine worth multiple billions of Dollars.

