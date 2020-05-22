UrduPoint.com
US Army, Navy Partner To Make COVID-19 Test Swabs - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:56 PM

US Army, Navy Partner to Make COVID-19 Test Swabs - Pentagon

The US Army and Navy inked a deal to jointly produce and distribute nasal test swabs needed for COVID-19 tests of military members, the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The US Army and Navy inked a deal to jointly produce and distribute nasal test swabs needed for COVID-19 tests of military members, the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, and the US Army Medical Materiel Development Activity at Fort Detrick, Maryland, finalized a memorandum of agreement to support the production and delivery of 3D-printed nasopharyngeal test swabs needed to support diagnostic testing for COVID-19," the release said.

The swabs, once sterilized, can be used by the Defense Department in conjunction with COVID-19 testing kits that have received emergency use authorization from the US food and Drug Administration (FDA), the release said.

These swabs are 3D printed using surgical grade resin specifically designed for medical devices, and are similar in size to a coffee stirrer. The bristled ends on the swab are designed to collect a sample from the nasal cavity. After a sample is collected, the swab is placed into a sterile vial of a testing medium, capped, and delivered to a laboratory for COVID-19 testing, according to the release.

