US Army, Navy Perform Three Tests to Advance Hypersonic Weapons Program - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The US military on Wednesday performed three tests to advance the country's hypersonic weapons program, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing the Pentagon.

The US Army and Navy successfully tested three hypersonic weapon component prototypes on Wednesday, the Pentagon reportedly said.

The news comes following reports that Chinese hypersonic weapons tests over the summer took the US by surprise.