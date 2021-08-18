US Army Offers COVID-19 Shots to South Korean Contractors With Military Base Access

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) US Forces Korea (USFK) said on Wednesday that it would provide shots of coronavirus vaccines approved in the United States to South Korean security personnel who have access to local American military bases.

"Effective immediately, USFK will be offering an FDA [US food and Drug Administration] authorized COVID-19 vaccine, on a voluntary basis, to Korean national contractors and subcontractors with access to USFK installations as a result of an active contract and/or subcontract," the army wrote on Facebook.

Previously approved groups are also eligible for vaccine shots, USFK noted, strongly advising all those eligible to use the opportunity protect the entire community.

The US Department of Defense approved the vaccination of USFK-associated Korean civilians and soldiers in December 2020.