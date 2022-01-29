US Army Order Almost $500Mln More Antigen COVID-19 Virus Testing Kits - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The iHealth Labs company has won an almost half-a-billion Dollar additional order from the US Army to provide more COVID-19 antigen tests, the US Defense Department announced in a press release.

"iHealth Labs Inc.

, Sunnyvale, California, was awarded a $499,999,992 modification to contract for COVID-19 antigen tests," the Defense Department said in the press release on Friday.

The order was announced the day the US military awarded an earlier contract to the same company to purchase more than 104 million COVID-19 antigen over-the-counter test kits.

Both purchases were made in support of President Joe Biden's 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests, the release said.