US Army Orders 300Mln More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From Pfizer - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Pfizer has won a more than $2 billion US Army modification contract to produce an additional 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for international donation to low and low-middle income countries, the US Defense Department announced.

"Pfizer (of) New York, New York, was awarded a $2,047,500,000 modification ... contract for an additional 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for international donation to low and low-middle income countries," the Defense Department said in a release on Wednesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in New York City in New York State over the next nine months with an estimated completion date of September 30 this year, the release said.

Full funding for the contract has already been approved under the Fiscal Year 2021 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and it will be overseen by US Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground in the state of Maryland, the release added.