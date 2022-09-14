US Army Orders $311Mln More Javelin Missiles for Jordan, Lithuania - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The Raytheon-Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture has received an almost one third of a billion Dollar US Army modification contract to produce more of the anti-tank missiles for Jordan and Lithuania, the US Defense Department said.

"Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson Arizona was awarded a $311,171,700 modification ...

contract for full production of Javelins," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

Work on the extended contract will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, over the next three-and-a-quarter years with an estimated completion date of November 30, 2026, the release added.

The Fiscal Year 2022 Foreign Military Sales and Army procurement appropriations to pay for the increased production were obligated at the time of the award, according to the release.