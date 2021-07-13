UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Army Orders $320Mln More Stinger Ground-to-Air Missiles From Raytheon - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:10 AM

US Army Orders $320Mln More Stinger Ground-to-Air Missiles From Raytheon - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Raytheon Company has won a new more than $320-million contract from the US Army to manufacture more Stinger ground-to-air missiles, the Defense Department announced.

"Raytheon Company [of] Tucson, Arizona was awarded a $320,667,721 firm-fixed-price contract for Stinger missile production," the Defense Department said in a press release on Monday.

The missiles will be delivered over the next five years with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026, the Defense Department said.

The FIM-92 Stinger is a man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) that operates as an infrared homing surface-to-air missile and can be fired from a wide variety of ground vehicles and helicopters.

The Stinger was developed in the United States and first entered service in 1981. So far, 70,000 such missiles have been produced and they are used by the US armed forces and by the militaries of 29 other countries.

Related Topics

Army Company Vehicles Tucson United States June From

Recent Stories

UNRWA Receives $1Mln Donation From China to Suppor ..

3 hours ago

US Extends License Allowing Transactions With Vene ..

3 hours ago

Mishal for strong legal team to fight Kashmir case ..

3 hours ago

Senate body briefed on The Election Act (Amendment ..

3 hours ago

Home Minister chairs meeting regarding law & order ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.