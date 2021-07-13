US Army Orders $320Mln More Stinger Ground-to-Air Missiles From Raytheon - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Raytheon Company has won a new more than $320-million contract from the US Army to manufacture more Stinger ground-to-air missiles, the Defense Department announced.

"Raytheon Company [of] Tucson, Arizona was awarded a $320,667,721 firm-fixed-price contract for Stinger missile production," the Defense Department said in a press release on Monday.

The missiles will be delivered over the next five years with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026, the Defense Department said.

The FIM-92 Stinger is a man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) that operates as an infrared homing surface-to-air missile and can be fired from a wide variety of ground vehicles and helicopters.

The Stinger was developed in the United States and first entered service in 1981. So far, 70,000 such missiles have been produced and they are used by the US armed forces and by the militaries of 29 other countries.