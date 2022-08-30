UrduPoint.com

US Army Orders $34Mln More Stinger Missiles From Raytheon - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The US Army has boosted its inventory supplies of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles by ordering another $34 million of them from their manufacturer Raytheon, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Raytheon Company (of) Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $34,580,429 modification ...

contract for the procurement of Stinger missiles and associated equipment," the release said on Monday.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order and the estimated completion date of the order is June 30, 2026, the release added.

The US Army Contracting Command, at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity to oversee the manufacturing, according to the release.

