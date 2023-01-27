UrduPoint.com

US Army Orders $656Mln Worth Of Black Hawk Combat Helicopters - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Sikorsky has won a more than $650 million US Army contract to build an unspecified additional number of UH-60M Black Hawk ground support helicopters, the Defense Department announced.

"Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Stratford, Connecticut, was awarded a $656,774,666 modification ...

contract for UH-60M aircraft," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, over the next four-and-a-half years with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2027, the release added.

The UH-60M version operated by the US military for conducting special operations is MH-60M, according to the release.

