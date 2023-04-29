US Army Orders Aviation Stand Down After 2 Helicopter Mishaps Killed 12 Troops - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The US Army said in a statement that an aviation stand down has been issued across the department, except for critical missions, after two recent helicopter accidents killed 12 soldiers.

"Army Chief of Staff James McConville today ordered an aviation stand down following two deadly helicopter mishaps that claimed the lives of twelve soldiers," the statement said on Friday.

"The move grounds all Army aviators, except those participating in critical missions, until they complete the required training."

Three US Army pilots died after two AH-64 Apache helicopters collided midair on Thursday after conducting a training mission in Alaska. On March 29, nine soldiers died after two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a night training flight in Kentucky.