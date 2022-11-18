US Army Orders More Flat-Bottom Hull Stryker Vehicles in $146Mln Contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) General Dynamics Land Systems has won a more than $146 million US Army contract for flat-bottom hull Stryker vehicles, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"General Dynamics Land Systems (of) Sterling Heights, Michigan was awarded a $146,725,463 firm-fixed-price contract for flat-bottom hull Stryker vehicles," the release said on Thursday.

Work on the contract is expected to last two years with an estimated completion date of November 30, 2024, the release said.

The Stryker is a series of eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicles with four-wheel drive developed from the Canadian LAV III. Stryker vehicles are produced by General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada for the US Army in a plant in London, Ontario.