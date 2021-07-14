US Army Orders More Paladin 155mm Self-Propelled Heavy Artillery Howitzers - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The US Army has ordered more M109A7 Paladin self-propelled artillery howitzers and M992A3 ammunition carrier vehicles from BAE Systems in Pennsylvania, the Defense Department announced.

"BAE Systems [in] York, Pennsylvania was awarded a $72,458,148 modification ...

contract for the production and delivery of M109A7 and M992A3 vehicles," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in York, Pennsylvania over the next three and a half years with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2024, the release said.

The M109 Paladin is a155 mm turreted self-propelled heavy artillery howitzer that was first introduced in the early 1960s. The weapon has been upgraded a number of times since then, most recently to the M109A7.