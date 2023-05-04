UrduPoint.com

US Army Orders Nearly 4,000 Javelin Missiles Per Year By 2026 In $7.2Bln Deal - Lockheed

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 10:28 PM

US Army Orders Nearly 4,000 Javelin Missiles Per Year by 2026 in $7.2Bln Deal - Lockheed

The US Army has ordered Javelin anti-tank missile production to be increased to almost 4,000 per year by 2026 in a new multi-year contract with its manufacturers, Lockheed Martin announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The US Army has ordered Javelin anti-tank missile production to be increased to almost 4,000 per year by 2026 in a new multi-year contract with its manufacturers, Lockheed Martin announced on Thursday.

"The US Army awarded the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) production contract with a total ceiling of $7.2 billion for fiscal years 2023 to 2026 for the Javelin weapon system and associated equipment and services," Lockheed Martin said in a press release.

The deal includes a base year with authorized funding to $1.02 billion and production ramp support to increase Javelin All Up Round production to 3,960 per year by late 2026, the release said.

"The contract will also provide tooling, test equipment and non-recurring effort for the Javelin production ramp that will support increasing Javelin production capacity both at JJV factories and throughout the supply chain," the release added.

Javelin is developed and produced by the JJV between Raytheon Technologies in Tucson, Arizona, and Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Florida. So far, the JJV has produced more than 50,000 Javelin missiles and more than 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units. Javelin is expected to remain in the US weapon arsenal until 2050, according to the release.

Related Topics

Army Tucson Orlando Florida All Arsenal Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arabian Travel Market 2 ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arabian Travel Market 2023

30 minutes ago
 World FZO’s 9th Annual International Conference ..

World FZO’s 9th Annual International Conference &amp; Exhibition concludes in ..

30 minutes ago
 KMC marks Day' on name firefighters martyred in No ..

KMC marks Day' on name firefighters martyred in North Karachi factory fire trage ..

31 minutes ago
 PM condemns firing on teachers in Kurram, condoles ..

PM condemns firing on teachers in Kurram, condoles with bereaved families

31 minutes ago
 ANP condemns killing of teachers in Upper Kurram

ANP condemns killing of teachers in Upper Kurram

31 minutes ago
 Admin to frame new SOPs for restaurants, fast-food ..

Admin to frame new SOPs for restaurants, fast-food outlets

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.