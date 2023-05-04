US Army Orders Nearly 4,000 Javelin Missiles Per Year by 2026 in $7.2Bln Deal - Lockheed

The US Army has ordered Javelin anti-tank missile production to be increased to almost 4,000 per year by 2026 in a new multi-year contract with its manufacturers, Lockheed Martin announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The US Army has ordered Javelin anti-tank missile production to be increased to almost 4,000 per year by 2026 in a new multi-year contract with its manufacturers, Lockheed Martin announced on Thursday.

"The US Army awarded the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) production contract with a total ceiling of $7.2 billion for fiscal years 2023 to 2026 for the Javelin weapon system and associated equipment and services," Lockheed Martin said in a press release.

The deal includes a base year with authorized funding to $1.02 billion and production ramp support to increase Javelin All Up Round production to 3,960 per year by late 2026, the release said.

"The contract will also provide tooling, test equipment and non-recurring effort for the Javelin production ramp that will support increasing Javelin production capacity both at JJV factories and throughout the supply chain," the release added.

Javelin is developed and produced by the JJV between Raytheon Technologies in Tucson, Arizona, and Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Florida. So far, the JJV has produced more than 50,000 Javelin missiles and more than 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units. Javelin is expected to remain in the US weapon arsenal until 2050, according to the release.