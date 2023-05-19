US Army Orders Nearly $490Mln Worth of Ammunition From General Dynamics - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The US Army has ordered nearly half a billion Dollars worth of 120mm ammunition from General Dynamics, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

Earlier in May, the US unveiled another security package for Ukraine that included additional rounds of 120mm ammunition.

On Thursday the Pentagon confirmed to Sputnik that the US made errors and may have overvalued the aid sent to Kiev, after media reported a potential misvaluation of $3 billion in spending.

"General Dynamics-OTS, St. Petersburg, Florida, was awarded a $489,959,792 fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract to manufacture and deliver 120 mm ammunition," the release said on Thursday.

The contract will last five years with an estimated completion date of May 17, 2028, the Defense Department said.