US Army Orders New $190Mln Mobile Anti-Drone Air Defense System - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) DRS Sustainment Systems has won an almost $190 million US Army contract to manufacture the mobile integrated defeat system to guard ground forces against drone attacks, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"DRS Sustainment Systems [of] St. Louis, Missouri, was awarded an $189,828,895 ... contract for development, production, deployment and support of the Mobile-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System," the release said on Monday.

The Defense Department said work on the contract is scheduled to last for five years, with an estimated completion date of July 30, 2025.

At a US Navy surface warfare conference in January, Northrup Grumman engineer Kevin Knowles said his company was working on an airburst round compatible with certain US Navy surface ships' 30-millimeter deck to develop new World War II-style "flak" cannons to defend against swarming UAS attacks with exploding shells ripping them with shrapnel steel.

