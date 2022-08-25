US Army Planning New Rotorcraft to Replace Kiowa, Blackhawk Helicopters - General

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The US Army is pushing ahead as a major priority the development of two new advanced rotorcraft to replace its now more than half-a-century old OH-58 Kiowa and UH-60 Blackhawk designs, US Army Future Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team Commander Walter Rugen said on Wednesday.

"(The Future Vertical Lift team is developing) future attack reconnaissance aircraft to replace our scout aircraft. They are not helicopters anymore. They are hybrids," Rugen told a Center for Strategic and International Studies podcast.

Rugen explained that the new aircraft will be able to fly low and fast, including by night, and will increase the tactical speed of response in inserting forces on the ground to command key points of territory in combat situations.

The commander emphasized that the US Army had given his projects very high levels of priority.

"We are the number three modernization priority for the Army," he said.

The Future Vertical Lift team were also trying to map out a future path to develop kinetic unmanned aerial systems for the US Army, Rugen added.