US Army Plans Initial COVID-19 Vaccinations For Workers At Germany's Landstuhl Hospital

Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Healthcare workers at Landstuhl Regional Medical, the largest US military hospital outside the United States, will be first to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine under plans announced by the Army in a press release on Tuesday.

"Frontline healthcare personnel at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and first responders at heightened risk of exposure to individuals with COVID-19 are first in line to receive the vaccinations. Other Army MTFs [military treatment facilities] in Europe will also receive the Moderna vaccine in the coming weeks, based on the same tiered distribution plan," the release said.

Since the Moderna vaccine was approved by US regulators as an Emergency Use Authorization, all inoculations will be voluntary, the release said.

Apart from US military shipments, supplies from host nations are also expected to boost vaccine availability for American facilities in Europe, the release added.

Landstuhl has been used extensively to treat service members wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan.

