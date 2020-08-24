US Army Practices Quick Deployment for Exercise With Polish Troops - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 550 US Army troops practiced defending Europe from an attack by using dozens of pre-positioned tanks in a month-long bilateral training exercise in Poland that ended over the weekend, the Department of Defense said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) More than 550 US Army troops practiced defending Europe from an attack by using dozens of pre-positioned tanks in a month-long bilateral training exercise in Poland that ended over the weekend, the Department of Defense said in a press release on Monday.

"Demonstrating its emergency deployment readiness, the Department of Defense-directed strategic deployment of Soldiers from the US Army's 1st Cavalry Division to Poland showcased the Army's ability to rapidly alert and deploy its forces across the globe," the release said.

"The American Soldiers fielded equipment originally pulled from Army prepositioned stocks in Germany and Belgium."

As part of Exercise DEFENDER-Europe 20's final phase, more than 550 Soldiers from US Army base at Fort Hood, Texas, deployed to Poland for the month-long exercise that concluded on Saturday, the release said.

Nearly 6,000 Polish soldiers participated in the exercise, which deployed 55 Abrams tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles, according to the release.