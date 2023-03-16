US Army Probing Death of Female Soldier Who Accused Superior of Harassment - Reports

UrduPoint.com

The US Army is probing the death of 21-year old Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz at Fort Hood, Texas after the combat engineer complained to her family of sexual harassment by a superior, ABC News reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The US Army is probing the death of 21-year old Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz at Fort Hood, Texas after the combat engineer complained to her family of sexual harassment by a superior, ABC news reported on Thursday.

Basalduaruiz was found dead at the military base on Monday, the report said. Basalduaruiz told her mother she was being sexually harassed by a superior, with her family having offered to pick her up from the base, her family reportedly said.

The Army Criminal Investigative Division is investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding Basalduaruiz's death, the report said.

An autopsy will be performed on Basalduaruiz's body on Thursday, the report also said.

In 2020, another female soldier, Spc. Vanessa Guillen, was murdered at Fort Hood after being sexually harassed by a superior. A report released in the aftermath of Guillen's death found that leaders did not take appropriate action after she reported the harassment.

Nearly 30% of women and 7% of men experienced sexual harassment in the military, according to a 2021 Defense Department report.

