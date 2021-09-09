US Army Readiness Not Impacted in Afghan Evacuation, Budget Being Reworked - Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Afghan evacuation and housing efforts under Operation Allies Welcome have had no impact on US Army readiness and the unforeseen budgetary issues are being worked out, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said during an interview with DefenseNews on Wednesday.

"We've been very careful to make sure that we manage our ability to maintain our readiness even as we provide all of the support to the safe havens as part of Operation Allies Welcome. So I'm happy to report that we're not going to see a negative impact on readiness," Wormuth said.

Eight US military facilities across the country are being used as temporary housing facilities for Afghans evacuated from the country as they await more permanent relocation.

Wormuth added that although the US Army did not envision having to undertake a mission like Operation Allies Welcome when they submitted their budget projections, they have already been working closely with OSD and Congress to make sure that costs are covered.

She said that they have already secured $400 million in reprogramming and that the Office of the Secretary of Defense is in conversation with congressional staff about securing another $1 billion in reprogramming.