UrduPoint.com

US Army Readiness Not Impacted In Afghan Evacuation, Budget Being Reworked - Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:04 AM

US Army Readiness Not Impacted in Afghan Evacuation, Budget Being Reworked - Secretary

The Afghan evacuation and housing efforts under Operation Allies Welcome have had no impact on US Army readiness and the unforeseen budgetary issues are being worked out, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said during an interview with DefenseNews on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Afghan evacuation and housing efforts under Operation Allies Welcome have had no impact on US Army readiness and the unforeseen budgetary issues are being worked out, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said during an interview with DefenseNews on Wednesday.

"We've been very careful to make sure that we manage our ability to maintain our readiness even as we provide all of the support to the safe havens as part of Operation Allies Welcome. So I'm happy to report that we're not going to see a negative impact on readiness," Wormuth said.

Eight US military facilities across the country are being used as temporary housing facilities for Afghans evacuated from the country as they await more permanent relocation.

Wormuth added that although the US Army did not envision having to undertake a mission like Operation Allies Welcome when they submitted their budget projections, they have already been working closely with OSD and Congress to make sure that costs are covered.

She said that they have already secured $400 million in reprogramming and that the Office of the Secretary of Defense is in conversation with congressional staff about securing another $1 billion in reprogramming.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Army Budget Congress All From Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on succ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on success in Tokyo Paralympic Games

2 hours ago
 Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electr ..

Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electric vehicles production in Paki ..

1 minute ago
 Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

1 minute ago
 Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence distri ..

Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence districts

1 minute ago
 Fifty People Missing After 2 Ferries Collide in Ri ..

Fifty People Missing After 2 Ferries Collide in River in Northeastern India - Po ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.