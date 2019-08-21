UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Army Receiving $100Mln Supply Of Wireless-Guided TOW Missiles - Raytheon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:14 PM

US Army Receiving $100Mln Supply of Wireless-Guided TOW Missiles - Raytheon

The US Army will receive more than $100 million worth of wireless-guided TOW missiles to destroy armored and wheeled vehicles under a new contract, Raytheon announced in a news release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The US Army will receive more than $100 million worth of wireless-guided TOW missiles to destroy armored and wheeled vehicles under a new contract, Raytheon announced in a news release on Wednesday.

"Raytheon Company will deliver additional tube-launched, optically tracked, wireless-guided missiles for the TOW weapon system under a $101 million U.S. Army contract," the release stated.

The TOW missile system is scheduled to remain operational with the US Army's inventory until at least 2034. Raytheon has already delivered over 700,000 TOW weapon systems to US and allied forces, the company added.

The TOW weapons system includes multi-mission TOW 2A, TOW 2B Aero and TOW Bunker Buster missiles, the release said.

Related Topics

Army Company Vehicles Million Weapon

Recent Stories

MoF announces amendment of the Cabinet Decision on ..

1 hour ago

Israel, South Korea Complete Negotiations on Free ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Return to G8 Format Was Not Discussed at ..

1 minute ago

UN Chief Urges States to Redouble Efforts on Disar ..

2 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Had to Change Plane Prior ..

2 minutes ago

Germany Spent Over $266Mln on US Troops in Country ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.