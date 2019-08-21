US Army Receiving $100Mln Supply of Wireless-Guided TOW Missiles - Raytheon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Army will receive more than $100 million worth of wireless-guided TOW missiles to destroy armored and wheeled vehicles under a new contract, Raytheon announced in a news release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The US Army will receive more than $100 million worth of wireless-guided TOW missiles to destroy armored and wheeled vehicles under a new contract, Raytheon announced in a news release on Wednesday.

"Raytheon Company will deliver additional tube-launched, optically tracked, wireless-guided missiles for the TOW weapon system under a $101 million U.S. Army contract," the release stated.

The TOW missile system is scheduled to remain operational with the US Army's inventory until at least 2034. Raytheon has already delivered over 700,000 TOW weapon systems to US and allied forces, the company added.

The TOW weapons system includes multi-mission TOW 2A, TOW 2B Aero and TOW Bunker Buster missiles, the release said.