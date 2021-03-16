UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Army Receiving Replacement Proposals For Bradley Vehicle In Mid-April - General

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Army Receiving Replacement Proposals for Bradley Vehicle in Mid-April - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Department of Defense and the US Army will receive proposals for a vehicle that will replace the Bradley Fighting Vehicle on April 16, Maj. Gen. Richard "Ross" Coffman, director of the US Army's Next-Generation Combat Vehicle Cross-Functional Team at Army Futures Command said on Monday.

"On April 16, the proposals are due for the Bradley replacement: Look for that," Coffman told a Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments webinar. "This is exciting. We are going to have traditional and non-traditional [designs] competing."

The Defense Department's Next Generation Combat Vehicle program is projected to test at least two prototypes by next year with the goal of deploying a new armored vehicle by 2035, according to published reports.

"The army struggles with the vehicular programs because we want everything [but] you've got to make trades. ... We're not locking in requirements until we absolutely have to," Coffman said.

In the 2003 Iraq War and following counter-insurgency operations, the Bradley proved vulnerable to improvised explosive devices  and rocket-propelled grenade attacks,  By 2007, the US Army had stopped using the vehicle in combat and by the end of the war, about 150 Bradleys had been destroyed, according to published reports.

Related Topics

Army Iraq Vehicle April

Recent Stories

Russia Open for Frank Dialogue With Council of Eur ..

26 minutes ago

At Least 138 Peaceful Protesters Killed in Myanmar ..

27 minutes ago

Italy's Lazzaroni out of Six Nations for arm opera ..

27 minutes ago

WHO to Hold Meeting on AstraZeneca Vaccine Safety ..

27 minutes ago

White House Says Probe of New York Governor Miscon ..

27 minutes ago

Canadian Government Allots $80Mln for Electric Veh ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.