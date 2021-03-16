US Army Receiving Replacement Proposals for Bradley Vehicle in Mid-April - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Department of Defense and the US Army will receive proposals for a vehicle that will replace the Bradley Fighting Vehicle on April 16, Maj. Gen. Richard "Ross" Coffman, director of the US Army's Next-Generation Combat Vehicle Cross-Functional Team at Army Futures Command said on Monday.

"On April 16, the proposals are due for the Bradley replacement: Look for that," Coffman told a Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments webinar. "This is exciting. We are going to have traditional and non-traditional [designs] competing."

The Defense Department's Next Generation Combat Vehicle program is projected to test at least two prototypes by next year with the goal of deploying a new armored vehicle by 2035, according to published reports.

"The army struggles with the vehicular programs because we want everything [but] you've got to make trades. ... We're not locking in requirements until we absolutely have to," Coffman said.

In the 2003 Iraq War and following counter-insurgency operations, the Bradley proved vulnerable to improvised explosive devices and rocket-propelled grenade attacks, By 2007, the US Army had stopped using the vehicle in combat and by the end of the war, about 150 Bradleys had been destroyed, according to published reports.