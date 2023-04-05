Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US Army Recovers Black Boxes From Twin Helicopter Crashes In Kentucky - Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

US Army Recovers Black Boxes from Twin Helicopter Crashes in Kentucky - Army

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The US Army has recovered flight data recorders from two Black Hawk helicopters that crashed on March 29, according to a release from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

"An aviation safety team from the US Army Combat Readiness Center from Fort Rucker, Alabama has recovered the flight data recorders from the two HH-60 Black Hawks involved in a training accident on March 29, 2023," the release stated.

The recorders have been sent back to Fort Rucker for analysis as part of the accident investigation. The 101st Airborne Division said it could not provide a timeline for when the investigation would be completed.

All nine US service members on board the two helicopters were killed in the crash.

Related Topics

Accident Army March From

Recent Stories

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

6 minutes ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

15 minutes ago
 ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be ..

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be held on May 14

47 minutes ago
 PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Modul ..

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Module in Gujranwala

1 hour ago
 Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamo ..

Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamophobic, hateful acts against M ..

1 hour ago
 El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#0 ..

El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#039;s focus on heritage of Spai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.