US Army Recovers Black Boxes from Twin Helicopter Crashes in Kentucky - Army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The US Army has recovered flight data recorders from two Black Hawk helicopters that crashed on March 29, according to a release from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

"An aviation safety team from the US Army Combat Readiness Center from Fort Rucker, Alabama has recovered the flight data recorders from the two HH-60 Black Hawks involved in a training accident on March 29, 2023," the release stated.

The recorders have been sent back to Fort Rucker for analysis as part of the accident investigation. The 101st Airborne Division said it could not provide a timeline for when the investigation would be completed.

All nine US service members on board the two helicopters were killed in the crash.