US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to Refill Stocks of GMLRS Sent to Ukraine

The United States has awarded more than $520 million in contracts to Lockheed Martin to replenish the US stocks of guided multiple launch rocket systems (GMLRS) sent to Ukraine, the US Army announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The United States has awarded more than $520 million in contracts to Lockheed Martin to replenish the US stocks of guided multiple launch rocket systems (GMLRS) sent to Ukraine, the US Army announced on Monday.

"The US Army awarded multiple contract options worth $520.814 million on Oct. 21 and Nov. 2, 2022, to Lockheed Martin for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems in order to replenish GMLRS provided from DoD (Department of Defense) inventory to Ukraine," the US Army said in a press release.