US Army Says Has 45 Coronavirus Cases, Including 21 Soldiers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The US Army has identified 45 coronavirus cases among its staff and family members, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy told reporters on Friday.

"Currently, the US Army has 45 cases.

This number includes 21 soldiers, six [Department of Army] civilians, eight family members and 10 contractors," McCarthy said at a Pentagon briefing.

The Department of Defense earlier on Friday reported 128 coronavirus cases among US servicemen, its civilian staff, contractors and dependents.

Overall, the United States has registered more than 15,000 infected and more that 200 killed by coronavirus, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.