WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Tuesday that she is concerned by China's behavior in the region and stressed the need for enhancing deterrence.

"I am certainly concerned about China's coercive and aggressive behavior in the region, so what we are focused on... is really trying to strengthen deterrence, trying to make sure that every day President Xi and his senior military leaders wake up and say to themselves 'Today is not the day to try to take Taiwan by force,' for example," Wormuth said.

The US is strengthening deterrence by "demonstrating combat credible forces in the region," she continued.

"So, through our Pacific Pathways set of exercises: we are able to bring army forces into the region, we are able to show how we can conduct joint air assault operations, we are able to use systems like HIMARS, artillery, for example, in our exercises, and we are able to show how we are able to operate with our allies and partners in the region," Wormuth said.