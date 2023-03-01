UrduPoint.com

US Army Secretary Says Conflict In Ukraine Will Resolve Itself In Next Year Or Two

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 08:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The conflict in Ukraine will resolve itself in the next year or two as both sides are preparing for counteroffensives in the spring, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Wednesday.

"I think, however, the war in Ukraine resolves itself and you know, in the next year or two, I think we have to think very seriously and be very concerned about the possibility that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will try again to retake territory in Ukraine," Wormuth said during a discussion at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Wormuth also said the United States expects to see a more protracted conflict in Ukraine than it was potentially assessed.

Russia so far has not actively used much of its air force, navy or cyber capabilities against Ukraine and these capabilities still remain in Moscow's arsenal, Wormuth added.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said that the aim of its special military operation is to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine.

