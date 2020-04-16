US Army Secretary Says COVID-19 Vaccine Prototypes Being Tested on Animals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) US Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy said in a press briefing on Thursday that they have started testing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine prototypes on animals.

"The Army is now testing vaccine prototypes in small animals before down selecting to a candidate for testing safety in humans," McCarthy said.

The secretary said the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research has now produced three vaccine types and the Army will eventually select one for clinical testing in humans.

McCarthy also said the Army is working with other US government partners to accelerate the development of a vaccine.