US Army Secretary Says 'Heavy Day' for Forces After Black Hawk Helicopter Crash Kills 9

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 07:17 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said it was a "heavy day" for the armed forces after two helicopters collided during a training mission in Kentucky, killing nine US soldiers.

"Thank you for your comments and thoughts and prayers for the families of our soldiers who were killed in the crash. Our hearts go out to them.

It's a heavy day for the Army," Wormuth said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday.

All nine US service members on board two US Army helicopters were killed when they crashed during a routine training mission in Kentucky on Wednesday.

Gen. James C. McConville, chief of staff of the Army, during the Senate hearing expressed condolences to the families of the crews who have been informed of their loss.

