US Army Secretary Says Not Sure if Soldier Who Defected to N. Korea to Face Jail Time

US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Thursday that it remains to be seen whether the solider who defected to North Korea will face a jail term, but he will definitely face additional disciplinary consequences in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Thursday that it remains to be seen whether the solider who defected to North Korea will face a jail term, but he will definitely face additional disciplinary consequences in the United States.

"He absolutely would have faced additional consequences. Whether there would be jail time, I think, remains to be seen, but he would have certainly come before the United States Army to handle his misconduct," Wormuth said during an event hosted by the Aspen Institute.

She added that, so far, all attempts to contact North Korean counterparts about the escaped American soldier were unsuccessful.

Wormuth pointed out that it remains unclear why the soldier decided to go on a tour instead of flying back to the United States after being released from a South Korean prison.

On Tuesday, the United Nations said that a US national has been detained by North Korea after illegally crossing the border from South Korea.

Later on Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed the detention of a US soldier by North Korea, while the State Department said the Defense Department has reached out to their counterparts in Pyongyang regarding the incident.

US media reported that the soldier was set to face disciplinary action prior to the incident and identified him as 23-year-old Private Travis King.