US Army Secretary Says Seeing Improvements In Recruiting, But Challenge Could Last Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 08:19 PM

US Army Secretary Says Seeing Improvements in Recruiting, But Challenge Could Last Years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The US Army's recruitment challenges are improving, but could still take years more to resolve, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Tuesday.

"We are seeing improvements in our recruiting situation," Wormuth said during a Senate defense appropriations subcommittee hearing. "We didn't get into this situation in a year, and I think it's going to take us more than a year to rebuild our recruiting.

"

The US Army will fall short of its "ambitious" goal of 65,000 new recruits this year, Wormuth said. However, the service is doing everything possible to get as close to the goal figure as possible, Wormuth said.

At most large Army installations around the United States, the number of soldiers is fewer than authorized amounts, Wormuth added.

The Army may have to make "more substantial potential force structure reductions" if it cannot turn around its recruiting challenges, Wormuth said.

