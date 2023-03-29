(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Ukraine's counteroffensive this spring will be very decisive to the future of the conflict, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"I think this spring, what happens this spring will be very, very instructive and perhaps decisive in terms of the next counteroffensive," Wormuth said when asked what is the likelihood for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

The United States, according to Wormuth, must do everything it can to support Ukraine against Russia's special military operation.

Wormuth declined to speculate on when she thinks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be ready to come to the negotiating table.

Last week, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is currently unable to launch a counteroffensive due to a shortage of weaponry.

He added that Ukraine is currently waiting for the supply of weapons from its partners, and that the situation in the east of the country is "unfavorable."

Ukraine has been reportedly preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Russia in the spring of this year, with a number of Western officials expressing their willingness to help Kiev. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation of the situation that could lead to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.