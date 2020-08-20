US Army Shoots Ballistic, Cruise Missiles in Single Test of New System - Northrop Grumman

The US military scored direct intercepting hits on two missiles simultaneously approaching from different directions during a test at the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), the Department of Defense said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The US military scored direct intercepting hits on two missiles simultaneously approaching from different directions during a test at the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), the Department of Defense said in a press release on Thursday.

A high-speed tactical ballistic missile (TBM) was fired far from the missile range and traveled on a ballistic trajectory, while a cruise missile navigated a low-altitude course, the release said.

"As the target missiles traveled independently towards their targets, multiple disparate radars provided data to IBCS. IBCS integrated the data to form a single uninterrupted composite track of each threat, impossible with any single sensor, which then informed engagement solutions with the best interceptors to engage both incoming threats," the release said.

"The soldiers then executed the IBCS-enabled engagement, which included the launch of a PAC-2 to intercept the cruise missile and a PAC-3 to intercept the advanced TBM."

IBCS is the centerpiece of the US Army's modernization strategy for air and missile defense. It fuses data from multiple sensors - two Patriot and two Sentinel radars in the latest test - to create a single image and determine which interceptors are best suited for each target.