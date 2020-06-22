US Army Soldier Faces Charges for Giving Classified Military Info to Neo-Nazi Group - NBC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) A serving US Army soldier is being charged with leaking classified military information to a neo-Nazi, Satanist and white supremacist group called the Order of Nine Angles (O9A), NBC reported on Monday, citing enforcement and military sources.

The charges will state that the accused gave the O9A information about US forces stationed overseas, the report said.

The 09A advocates the "culling" - the extermination or radical reduction - of all supposedly inferior races and the colonization of the Solar System, according to the United Kingdom (UK)-based Hope Not Hate Organization.

The three volumes of the 09A's Black Book of Satan are considered so extreme that they are kept in a special section of the British library and are not available to the general public, Hope Not Hate said.