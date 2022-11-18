US Army Suffered 'Serious' 25% Shortfall in 2021 Troop Recruiting Target - Secretary

The US Army had a 25% shortfall in failing to meet its target of attracting 60,000 new volunteer recruits in 2021, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth told an audience at the Center for a New American Security on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The US Army had a 25% shortfall in failing to meet its target of attracting 60,000 new volunteer recruits in 2021, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth told an audience at the Center for a New American Security on Friday.

"We recruited 45,000 soldiers last year: Our goal was 60,000," Wormuth said. "That's a pretty serious shortfall."

Wormuth said part of the problem was caused by a tight job market in which jobs in the civilian sector were widely available during the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic measures.

In addition, only 23% of young Americans were even eligible to join the Army because they fell below fitness and intelligence standards due to obesity issues and poor schooling, she said.

Moreover, only 9% of young Americans are interested in joining the military. It has been a pretty major drop" from previous times, Wormuth said.

The Army was looking to rebuild its numbers and had set a relatively ambitious target of 65,000 new troops to be recruited in the coming year, Wormuth added.