UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Army Surpasses 1Mln COVID-19 Vaccination Milestone For Soldiers, Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 02:20 AM

US Army Surpasses 1Mln COVID-19 Vaccination Milestone for Soldiers, Families

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) More than 1 million coronavirus vaccines have been given to soldiers, family members and Defense Department civilian employees, the US Army said.

"As of May 11, the Army has administered 1,014,095 COVID-19 vaccination doses at medical treatment facilities in roughly 80 locations around the world to servicemembers, families, civilians, contractors, and other eligible beneficiaries," the Army said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Army reported that 436,533 recipients were fully vaccinated and another 577,562 have received the first dose.

That includes 358,512 soldiers having received the first dose and 278,336 who are fully vaccinated, the release said.

In addition, more than half of all soldiers and more than three-fourths of active duty soldiers have received at least one dose, the release added.

As of March 31, the Army had 483,742 active-duty members, 187,260 reservists and 335,741 National Guard members, according to the US military.

Related Topics

World Army March May Family All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spartan World Championship 2021 to run in Abu Dhab ..

41 seconds ago

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

3 hours ago

Murad Saeed expresses grief and sorrow over sad de ..

42 minutes ago

Brazil carnival artist rises above pandemic -- on ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.