US Army Takes Possession of First M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Lockheed Martin has handed over its first operational Multiple Rocket Launch System (MLRS) to the US Army, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Lockheed Martin delivered the first Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) M270A2 launcher to the US Army in a ceremony today at the Precision Fires Center of Excellence in Camden, Arkansas," the release said.

The company is working in partnership with the Red River Army Depot to upgrade the launcher with a more powerful new 600 horsepower engine, an improved armored cab and Common Fire Control System, the release said.

"This upgrade provides compatibility with future munitions like the Extended-Range GMLRS and the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM). The complete restoration ensures the M270-series launcher remains highly effective and reliable to serve the US Army and partner nations through 2050," the release said.

The MLRS can be carried on heavy military airlift carriers and are designed to destroy artillery, air defense concentrations, trucks, light armor and personnel carriers at greater distances than previously possible and to be able to relocate at high speed, the release added.