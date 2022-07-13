UrduPoint.com

US Army Takes Possession Of First M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System - Lockheed Martin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US Army Takes Possession of First M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Lockheed Martin has handed over its first operational Multiple Rocket Launch System (MLRS) to the US Army, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Lockheed Martin delivered the first Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) M270A2 launcher to the US Army in a ceremony today at the Precision Fires Center of Excellence in Camden, Arkansas," the release said.

The company is working in partnership with the Red River Army Depot to upgrade the launcher with a more powerful new 600 horsepower engine, an improved armored cab and Common Fire Control System, the release said.

"This upgrade provides compatibility with future munitions like the Extended-Range GMLRS and the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM). The complete restoration ensures the M270-series launcher remains highly effective and reliable to serve the US Army and partner nations through 2050," the release said.

The MLRS can be carried on heavy military airlift carriers and are designed to destroy artillery, air defense concentrations, trucks, light armor and personnel carriers at greater distances than previously possible and to be able to relocate at high speed, the release added.

Related Topics

Fire Army Company

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.