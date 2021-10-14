US Army Tested Long-Range Precision Missile That Exceeded Maximum Threshold - Lockheed

The US Army conducted a test flight of a new long-range precision missile that exceeded maximum threshold, Lockheed Martin said on Thursday

"Lockheed Martin's Precision Strike Missile completed its longest flight to date, exceeding maximum threshold, with the US Army yesterday at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California," Lockheed Martin said in a press release.

"This marks the fifth consecutive successful flight test for the missile."

Another test flight for the weapon is scheduled to take place before the end of this year, the release said, adding that the goal is to have early operating capability by 2023. The missile was launched from a high Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems launcher and flew over the Pacific Ocean, the release said.