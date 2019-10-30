US Army Tests 3D Printing of Surgical Tools, Tissue in Battlefield Environment - Statement

A test of three-dimensional (3D) printing in a desert environment mimicking battlefield conditions successfully produced surgical tools to stop bleeding, cartilage to repair knee injuries, antibiotic-laced bandages and other medical items, the US Army said in a press release on Wednesday

"The ruggedized 3D printer was sent to an undisclosed desert location with basic supplies and human mesenchymal stem/stromal cells (hMSCs), the only cells that allow for same-day bioprinting," the release said.

The US Army pointed out in the release that the 3D bioprinter was able to produce a meniscus, cartilage in the knee that acts as a shock absorber.

The image used to print the meniscus was sent as an electronic file from a stateside facility to the remote environment, and printed on location - the first demonstration of cyber manufacturing where complex designs were transmitted and produced in a remote location, the release said.

The 3D printer was also able to fabricate a number of products, including a scalpel capable of immediate use and hemostat, a surgical tool used to control bleeding during surgery, the release said.

In addition, the printer created bioactive bandages by printing a hydrogel layer of antibiotics over a structural layer, all within just five minutes, the release added.

Battlefield biofabrication could expedite repair or perhaps replace damaged tissues for injured troops, changing the way medical care is provided to the deployed warfighters, according to the release.

The pilot program was conducted by the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in collaboration with the US Military academy at West Point.