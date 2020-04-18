US Army to Build Emergency Hospital for COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis in Washington - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The US Army Corps of Engineers is going to build an emergency alternate care hospital in Washington, DC because of the rising tide of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases there, commanding Lt. Gen. Todd Seminote said on Friday.

"We are getting ready to start building there," Seminote told reporters in a phone news conference.

Seminote said the new temporary hospital facility to deal with the crisis in the US capital would be located in the Washington Convention Center and would contain between 500 to 1,500 beds.

On Thursday, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a one-month extension of the state of emergency in the city as COVID-19 cases continued to grow suggesting a coming spike.

Fears have been growing that the US capital could face a pandemic crisis on the scale of New York, media reports said on Thursday. A secret military task force is being prepared to secure the city in the event of the crisis escalating, the reports said.