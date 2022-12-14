US Army to Buy Nearly $2Bln More of Paxlovid to Fight COVID-19 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The US Army has extended its contract with Pfizer to buy an additional nearly $2 billion worth of the oral therapeutic drug Paxlovid, the Defense Department said.

"Pfizer (of) New York, New York, was awarded a $1,959,999,848 modification contract for the oral therapeutic Paxlovid," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in New York City over the next six years with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2028, the release said.

The order follows another $4.8 billion Army deal with Pfizer for supplies of the drug that was announced in September, the release added.

Nirmatrelvir/ritonavir, sold under the brand name Paxlovid, is a co-packaged oral medication that was developed by Pfizer and is used as a treatment for COVID-19, according to reports.