UrduPoint.com

US Army To Buy Nearly $2Bln More Of Paxlovid To Fight COVID-19 - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 04:40 AM

US Army to Buy Nearly $2Bln More of Paxlovid to Fight COVID-19 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The US Army has extended its contract with Pfizer to buy an additional nearly $2 billion worth of the oral therapeutic drug Paxlovid, the Defense Department said.

"Pfizer (of) New York, New York, was awarded a $1,959,999,848 modification contract for the oral therapeutic Paxlovid," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in New York City over the next six years with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2028, the release said.

The order follows another $4.8 billion Army deal with Pfizer for supplies of the drug that was announced in September, the release added.

Nirmatrelvir/ritonavir, sold under the brand name Paxlovid, is a co-packaged oral medication that was developed by Pfizer and is used as a treatment for COVID-19, according to reports.

Related Topics

Army Oral Buy New York September December Billion

Recent Stories

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

4 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

4 hours ago
 Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in ..

Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in jail

5 hours ago
 Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant ..

Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant 'carnage'

5 hours ago
 Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through ..

Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through Chinese Refineries - Ex-Regula ..

5 hours ago
 Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel P ..

Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel Prices in Long Term - Ex-Regula ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.