US Army To Consider Renaming Bases Named After Confederate Leaders - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 04:50 AM

US Army to Consider Renaming Bases Named After Confederate Leaders - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy will consider renaming bases and facilities that are named after Confederate leaders, Politico said citing a spokesperson.

"The Secretary of the Army is open to a bipartisan discussion on the topic," Army spokesperson Col. Sunset Belinsky was quoted as saying on Monday.

The report said there are ten US Army bases and facilities named after Confederate leaders.

Belinsky said the recent unrest over the death of George Floyd in police custody on may 25 has driven the US Army to consider this decision.

The US Marine Corps has announced it will ban images of the Confederate flag from its installations.

Floyd's death at the hands of police has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and social injustice. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

