WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Fourteen US Army officers including two major-generals will be fired or suspended following an independent report on the murder of Specialist Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood in April, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy told a Pentagon press conference on Tuesday.

"To restore trust and accountability, I directed the relief and/or suspension of command leaders from the corps to the squad level," McCarthy said. "I have directed the three corps deputy commanding generals for support, the Third Armored Regiment command team and suspended the First Cavalry Division command team."

McCarthy said the base commander Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who was in charge when Guillen was murdered, and Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater leading the 1st Cavalry Division were among those fired or suspended.

McCarthy also said he was going to implement all 70 recommendations made by the five-person independent panel headed by former FBI Criminal Investigative Division Assistant Director Christopher Hickey, especially in response to the issues of missing persons and sexual harassment.

"The issues at Fort Hood are directly related to leadership failure. I am gravely disappointed that leadership failed to act. Without leadership, systems don't matter. ... This report without a doubt will cause the Army to change our culture," McCarthy said.

Hickey said senior officers at Fort Hood the largest US Army base had allowed a permissive environment to develop in which sexual harassments, assaults and other crimes flourished with little response.

US Army Criminal Investigation Command officers at Ford Hood lacked the number, experience, training and resources they needed and had been overwhelmed and ineffectual in dealing with the rapes, murders, assaults, drug crimes and suicides on the base, which were in higher numbers and frequency than at any comparable installation, Hickey added.