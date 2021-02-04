US Army to Focus Major 2021 Drill on South Eastern Europe - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The US Army plans to focus its major "Defender" exercise in 2021 on moving forces to countries of southeastern Europe, head of US Army Europe and Africa Command Christopher Cavoli said on Wednesday.

"We are planning on doing it in southeastern Europe so that we can exercise some of those lines of communication and some of the strategic deployment set down there," Cavoli said during a webinar hosted by the Association of the US Army.

"Defender" is a series of annual drills, during which the US Army exercises to deploy a large force overseas.

Cavoli said that in 2020 about 10,000 soldiers and 13,000 pieces of equipment were moved over.

"In 2021, we are planning on moving fewer maneuver forces and more high-end enablers," he said. Cavoli added that during the exercise the US military will work closely with Romania and Bulgaria, praising both armies for moving "quickly with their modernization plans."

US officials said earlier that "Defender 2021" is scheduled tentatively for late spring or the beginning of summer.