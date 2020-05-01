US Army to Hold Graduation Ceremony in New York Despite Pandemic - Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) There will be no danger to the 1,000 West Point cadets required to attend their graduating ceremony on June 13 at the US military academy less than 60 miles from New York City, the global epicenter of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Secretary Ryan McCarthy said on Thursday.

"The US military academy is returning to school in order to conduct the administrative steps, physicals necessary...

so that they are able to report to their next duty station," Ryan McCarthy told a press conference at the Pentagon. "We will conduct the ceremony much as the Air Force did on April 18."

President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the graduating class.

On Thursday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state has confirmed 900 new coronavirus cases and 306 deaths in the past 24 hours. The US has registered more than 1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.