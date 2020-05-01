UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Army To Hold Graduation Ceremony In New York Despite Pandemic - Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Army to Hold Graduation Ceremony in New York Despite Pandemic - Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) There will be no danger to the 1,000 West Point cadets required to attend their graduating ceremony on June 13 at the US military academy less than 60 miles from New York City, the global epicenter of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Secretary Ryan McCarthy said on Thursday.

"The US military academy is returning to school in order to conduct the administrative steps, physicals necessary...

so that they are able to report to their next duty station," Ryan McCarthy told a press conference at the Pentagon. "We will conduct the ceremony much as the Air Force did on April 18."

President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the graduating class.

On Thursday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state has confirmed 900 new coronavirus cases and 306 deaths in the past 24 hours. The US has registered more than 1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Governor Pentagon Trump New York April June From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus restrictions eased in half of European ..

37 minutes ago

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

52 minutes ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

1 hour ago

Fine imposed on profiteers in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago

Pentagon Finds US Supply Chain May Be Too Dependen ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.