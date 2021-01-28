US Army to Oversee New Military COVID-19 Response in Texas, Adjust Support in 2 States

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The US Army said its northern command post will oversee the Defense Department's COVID-19 response effort in the state of Texas.

"At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 80 military medical personnel from across the US Army, US Navy, and US Air Force, will deploy to Texas as part of a Department of Defense COVID-19 response operation," the command post said in a press release on Wednesday.

"US Army North, the Joint Force Land Component Command of US Northern Command, will oversee the military COVID-19 response in support of federal efforts and the state."

Moreover, Army North will adjust its support in the states of Wisconsin and California, the release said.

There are currently about 45 military medical personnel in Wisconsin and about 185 military medical personnel in California, the release noted.