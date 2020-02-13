UrduPoint.com
US Army To Send New Military Aid Missions To Key African Nations - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

US Army to Send New Military Aid Missions to Key African Nations - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy has ordered the 1st Security Force Brigade (SFAB) to send training and assistance mission to key African nations, the Department of Defense said in a statement on Wednesday.

"[I]n order to better compete with China and Russia in Africa, the Secretary is directing the deployment of elements of the Army's 1st SFAB to the continent to conduct train, advise, and assist missions in spotlight African countries," Defense Department spokesperson Alyssa Farah said in the statement.

The move was the first of what will be many decisions regarding US Africa Command's mission to assure align with the National Defense Strategy, Farah said.

"This realignment and rightsizing of mission requirements demonstrates the Department's commitment to implementing the National Defense Strategy and our continuing commitment to our African partners," Farah said.

The deployment of the SFAB allows the Army to return elements of an infantry brigade from the 101st Airborne Division back to its home base of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, allowing it to train and prepare for high intensity conflict operations, Farah added.

