US Army's Modernization Priorities Will Not Change Under Biden Administration - General

Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:42 AM

The modernization priorities of the US Army will not change under President Joe Biden despite the fact that every new administration makes its own assessment of key issues, Army Futures Command Head Gen. John Murray said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The modernization priorities of the US Army will not change under President Joe Biden despite the fact that every new administration makes its own assessment of key issues, Army Futures Command Head Gen. John Murray said on Monday.

"A new administration brings in its own priorities. ... [However] our modernization priorities are not going to change," Murray told a Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) podcast. "We have realigned more than $30 billion within our equipment portfolios to make sure we are servicing our most important priorities."

Murray explained that priority programs that the US Army was focusing on included advancing long-range precision fire, the successful testing of hypersonic missiles, advancing air missile defense to deny operational capacity against US forces to enemy forces and developing extended artillery fire beyond 70 kilometers (40 miles).

"We will be seeing man-machine interface-integration. It is absolutely crucial to what we are doing. ... We are going after the Bradley [fighting vehicle] replacement," he said.

The US Army was also developing two new rifles, one fully automatic and the second semi-automatic to replace the current standard issue carbine as well as new vertical transportation and assault aircraft, Murray added.

