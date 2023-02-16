WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The US Army's Redstone Arsenal base in Alabama is tracking reports of a helicopter incident in the state, although initial reports show the aircraft did not come from the installation, a base spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We're tracking reports of a helicopter incident, but the initial investigation shows it wasn't anything that came out of Redstone Arsenal," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, US media reported a crash involving a military helicopter in Madison County, Alabama.

The Federal Aviation Administration was not able to provide details to Sputnik, instead referring to nearby military bases.

A representative of the Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama could not be reached prior to publication of this story.